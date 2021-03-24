Legislation sparked by school shooting to become law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A measure strengthening the rights of violent crime victims will become law after Gov. Andy Beshear signed the Bailey Holt and Preston Privacy Act.

Sponsored by Rep. Chris Freeland, of Benton, the bill honors the lives of the two 15-year-old victims of the tragic shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018.

“Far too often the victims of a violent crime are further victimized by the unnecessary release of video and photographs of the crime and crime scene. It’s unfortunate that a law like this is necessary, but I appreciate my fellow legislators and the Governor for stepping up for Kentuckians like Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, and all other victims of violent, senseless crimes,” Freeland said.

The measure, filed by Freeland as HB 273, amends the Open Records Act to exclude photographs and videos of a person’s death, killing, rape, or assault used in court proceedings from being available to the public after their use in court.

“Representative Freeland worked hard to make sure that everyone understood this bill wasn’t about limiting transparency, but instead about the rights of crime victims,” House Speaker David Osborne added.

It includes necessary exceptions, including when the victim or their immediate family request it, for insurance purposes, or with the intent to investigate official misconduct. The bill specifically prohibits a person accused or convicted of the crime from viewing the images or videos.

“I am so proud that this legislature stands with the Cope and Holt families and this community and that we have drawn the line against the use of these videos and photos to cause further harm and heartbreak,” Freeland added.

To view the bill in its entirety, visit legislature.ky.gov.

In addition, victims of childhood sexual assault and other sexual offenses will have greater

ability to hold those responsible accountable for the crime after HB 472 was signed into law by Beshear.

The measure, sponsored by Representative Lynn Bechler, extends the statute of limitations for misdemeanor sex offenses in criminal and civil cases, allowing more time for victims to report the crime.

“As society has come to understand more about the physical, emotional and psychological effects of sexual abuse, we need to acknowledge these effects as reasons why the victim may not immediately report the crime,” said Bechler, who represents Caldwell, Crittenden, and Livingston counties and a portion of Christian County. “Our laws need to evolve as our understanding of these crimes and their effect evolve.”

Bechler referred to the increased understanding of how abuse victims cope with the trauma associated with sexual abuse as multiple studies show that most children who experience sexual abuse do not disclose it, or significantly delay reporting it.

Because of the existing statute of limitations on these crimes, this often leaves many adult victims of childhood sexual abuse without recourse. HB 472 will extend the criminal statute of limitations for misdemeanor sex offenses against minors from 5 to 10 years, which gives the victims more time to seek justice for these crimes.

“Sexual abuse of any kind is abhorrent, but sexual abuse of minors is incomprehensible,” Bechler said. “My goal in introducing this measure is to help the victims and to hold perpetrators accountable.”