Friends & Family remember 22-year-old Emily Evans who died in a car crash Friday

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (ABC 36) – Friends and family are mourning the loss of 22-year-old Emily Evans.

“She was just truly an amazing human and our community is hurting without her” said Taylor Crockett…Emily’s best friend.

On Friday March 19th, Evans was killed in a tragic car crash on I-75.

(RELATED STORY: https://www.wtvq.com/2021/03/20/22-year-old-dies-in-i-75-crash-in-laurel-county/)

Emily is described as a bright light by her Crockett…a light that was taken too soon.

“It’s unreal because how can someone who brought so much to the world be gone?” said Crockett.

Emily’s sister Tori Rasp says Emily had big goals and aspirations with a love of helping children and advocating for mental health.

She was a coach for a middle school cheer team and worked at Baptist Health Corbin, with the goal of working in mental health therapy for kids.

“Just putting her memory at the forefront and remembering her laughs, her smiles, anytime you ask anybody that’s what they’re probably going to say about her” said Rasp.

She says there is no recovering from this loss…just taking it day by day.

“Once I got the news that she hadn’t made it…it was more of me trying to figure out now how do I become strong enough for my parents, how I do I make sure I’m there for them while also making sure I take the time out to I guess help myself so that way I can help everyone else that was close to her, because she touched a lot of lives.”

Emily is also remembered by her boyfriend of four years…Austin Rader….who rushed to her side after the crash.

“I was close to the interstate and I actually arrived on scene because I heard and I drove down as fast as I could and parked on the side and you know I got there and they said she had a pulse but they couldn’t really do much for her” said Rader.

It is a love he won’t forget.

“We’ll love her and miss her….for a long time.”

A GoFundMe was created to help with funeral expenses. In just one day, it surpassed its $10,000 goal. A link to donate can be found here.

Visitation for Emily is set for Monday the 22nd and her funeral will be on Tuesday the 23rd.