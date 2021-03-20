22-year-old dies in I-75 crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old was killed in a three car crash Saturday morning on I-75.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes and appears to be related to nearby construction.

- Advertisement -

According to investigators, a black truck was slowing or stopped ahead of the construction when 22-year-old Emily Evans, driving a blue Mazda, crashed into the back of the truck. Then, because of that crash, the sheriff’s office says, Evans was stuck sitting on the interstate when a U-haul came and crashed into Evans.

Evans was taken to the hospital where they say she died shortly after.

The other two drivers were not hurt.