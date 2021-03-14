Lexington’s Latter-Day Saints organizes 200 volunteers for flood cleanup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Church of Christ Latter-Day Saints has been helping collect donations since the flooding hit at the beginning of the month.

Sunday, about 200 volunteers were spread throughout Clark, Estill, Powell, Breathitt and Owsley counties.

- Advertisement -

The Latter-Day Saints brought out four semi trucks of water, clean up kits, hygiene kits and tarps to various counties.

Monday, three more semi trucks full of shelf stable foods will make their way to those in need too.

Earlier this week it was truck loads of water.