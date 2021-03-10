Church delivers flood relief supplies to Owsley County

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivered more than 2,600 gallons of water and hundreds of pounds of cleaning supplies to flood victims in Owsley County on Wednesday.
“We are pleased to be able to be of assistance to our fellow Kentuckians and to provide some relief and peace of mind,” shared Rex Holt, president of the Lexington Kentucky North Stake, a regional group of congregations that includes Owsley County. “We have been touched as we see those who have lost so much and it is a privilege and blessing to help.”
The truck full of supplies was unloaded at Partnership Housing, Inc., where Executive Director Cassie Hudson stood at the ready to receive the goods and organize their distribution to people in need of the items.
In addition to 18 pallets of water, representing 146 gallons each, there were 100 cleaning kits with much-needed supplies like bleach, all-purpose and specialty cleaning solutions and soaps, respiratory masks, gloves, brushes and more, according to the church.
“Sadly, this has been devastating and has left many of our residents with nothing,” shared
Hudson. “No belongings, no home to return to. To see the outpouring of flood relief efforts and donations in our community has been nothing short of amazing to witness.”
“Not only do our people here pull together to help each other in times like this, but strangers from all over the state and even other states are here volunteering diligently to help get us back to normal,” Hudson said.
The church says volunteers plan to continue flood relief efforts in coming days. Thousands of pounds of food and additional water, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene supplies are slated for delivery in Owsley, Estill, Powell and Lee Counties. Volunteer cleanup efforts will also begin in selected areas, according to church organizers.
“Having grown up in nearby Floyd County, I have seen firsthand the devastation and heartbreak that comes with the floods in southeastern Kentucky,” said Steve Ratcliff, a volunteer from the Church. “I’m thankful we’re able to help our neighbors here in Owsley County.”