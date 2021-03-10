Church delivers flood relief supplies to Owsley County

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
8
Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivered more than 2,600 gallons of water and hundreds of pounds of cleaning supplies to flood victims in Owsley County on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to be able to be of assistance to our fellow Kentuckians and to provide some relief and peace of mind,” shared Rex Holt, president of the Lexington Kentucky North Stake, a regional group of congregations that includes Owsley County.  “We have been touched as we see those who have lost so much and it is a privilege and blessing to help.”

- Advertisement -

The truck full of supplies was unloaded at Partnership Housing, Inc., where Executive Director Cassie Hudson stood at the ready to receive the goods and organize their distribution to people in need of the items.

In addition to 18 pallets of water, representing 146 gallons each, there were 100 cleaning kits with much-needed supplies like bleach, all-purpose and specialty cleaning solutions and soaps, respiratory masks, gloves, brushes and more, according to the church.

“Sadly, this has been devastating and has left many of our residents with nothing,” shared
Hudson. “No belongings, no home to return to. To see the outpouring of flood relief efforts and donations in our community has been nothing short of amazing to witness.”
“Not only do our people here pull together to help each other in times like this, but strangers from all over the state and even other states are here volunteering diligently to help get us back to normal,” Hudson said.

The church says volunteers plan to continue flood relief efforts in coming days. Thousands of pounds of food and additional water, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene supplies are slated for delivery in Owsley, Estill, Powell and Lee Counties. Volunteer cleanup efforts will also begin in selected areas, according to church organizers.

“Having grown up in nearby Floyd County, I have seen firsthand the devastation and heartbreak that comes with the floods in southeastern Kentucky,” said Steve Ratcliff, a volunteer from the Church. “I’m thankful we’re able to help our neighbors here in Owsley County.”

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Previous articleGov. Beshear visits Hazard to view flooding damage
Next article‘Community Fridge Project’ in Richmond gets new fridge after 1st one was stolen
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.