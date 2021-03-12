State’s positivity rate remains below 4 percent; vaccine options grow

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 963 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and a positivity rate below 4%.

“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” the Governor said. “While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred.”

As of 4 p.m. Friday, March 12, the state reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 963

New deaths today: 29

Positivity rate: 3.88%

Total deaths: 4,950

Currently hospitalized: 520

Currently in ICU: 125

Currently on ventilator: 88

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Kenton. Each county reported at least 62 new cases. Jefferson County reported 175 new cases.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website, vaccine.ky.gov, shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites. Vaccine.ky.gov also lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so Kentuckians can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.