Traffic changes on Brent Spence Bridge for Phase 2

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the initial schedule for the installation of the Phase 2 traffic pattern on the Brent Spence Bridge is set to begin overnight Wednesday.

According to KYTC, that will allow crews to complete set-up for the routine maintenance project to clean and paint the bridge. Once the Phase 2 pattern is set, KYTC said this travel pattern will remain in place until crews near completion of the project and begin removing equipment from the bridge. The project’s scheduled completion date is Nov. 15, 2021.

KYTC officials said the Northbound deck is expected to move into the Phase 2 pattern overnight Wednesday, weather permitting.

Currently, the two easternmost (right) lanes on the northbound deck are open; the two westernmost (left) lanes are closed.

Beginning at 11 P.M. Wednesday, law enforcement will be in place just south of the bridge on I-71/75 northbound in Kentucky and will begin holding traffic in 15-minute increments to allow crews to perform various operations to set the Phase 2 travel pattern.

According to KYTC, by 4 A.M. Thursday, the two westernmost (left) lanes of travel on I-71/75 northbound across the Brent Spence Bridge will be open. The two easternmost (right) lanes on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge will be closed.

Additional overnight lane closures are expected throughout the week, weather permitting, and will be posted HERE, and on the project’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

According to KYTC, the Southbound/upper deck remains in the Phase 1 pattern until next week.

The Phase 1 travel pattern remains in place on the southbound/upper deck; the two easternmost (left) lanes of travel on I-71/75 southbound across the bridge are open. The two westernmost (right) lanes of travel on I-71/75 southbound are closed.

Weather permitting, the transition to Phase 2 on the southbound deck is expected to begin mid-week next week.

Several ramps that provide access to the bridge remain closed, according to KYTC.

The following ramps are closed and will remain closed throughout the duration of the maintenance project:

The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St. in Downtown Cincinnati

The I-71 southbound detour has been set, with two lanes now exiting to I-471. Earlier this week, KYTC said crews successfully restriped the ramp from I-71 southbound to I-471 to allow additional capacity on the ramp for traffic detouring from I-71 southbound to I-471.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge.