Traffic changes on Brent Spence Bridge for Phase 2

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
33
Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the initial schedule for the installation of the Phase 2 traffic pattern on the Brent Spence Bridge is set to begin overnight Wednesday.

According to KYTC, that will allow crews to complete set-up for the routine maintenance project to clean and paint the bridge. Once the Phase 2 pattern is set, KYTC said this travel pattern will remain in place until crews near completion of the project and begin removing equipment from the bridge. The project’s scheduled completion date is Nov. 15, 2021.

- Advertisement -

KYTC officials said the Northbound deck is expected to move into the Phase 2 pattern overnight Wednesday, weather permitting.

Currently, the two easternmost (right) lanes on the northbound deck are open; the two westernmost (left) lanes are closed.

Beginning at 11 P.M. Wednesday, law enforcement will be in place just south of the bridge on I-71/75 northbound in Kentucky and will begin holding traffic in 15-minute increments to allow crews to perform various operations to set the Phase 2 travel pattern.

According to KYTC, by 4 A.M. Thursday, the two westernmost (left) lanes of travel on I-71/75 northbound across the Brent Spence Bridge will be open. The two easternmost (right) lanes on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge will be closed.

Additional overnight lane closures are expected throughout the week, weather permitting, and will be posted HERE, and on the project’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

According to KYTC, the Southbound/upper deck remains in the Phase 1 pattern until next week.

The Phase 1 travel pattern remains in place on the southbound/upper deck; the two easternmost (left) lanes of travel on I-71/75 southbound across the bridge are open. The two westernmost (right) lanes of travel on I-71/75 southbound are closed.

Weather permitting, the transition to Phase 2 on the southbound deck is expected to begin mid-week next week.

Several ramps that provide access to the bridge remain closed, according to KYTC.

The following ramps are closed and will remain closed throughout the duration of the maintenance project:

  • The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington
  • The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati
  • The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St. in Downtown Cincinnati

The I-71 southbound detour has been set, with two lanes now exiting to I-471. Earlier this week, KYTC said crews successfully restriped the ramp from I-71 southbound to I-471 to allow additional capacity on the ramp for traffic detouring from I-71 southbound to I-471.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge.

Previous articleHanding out hope in Eastern Kentucky
Next articleThe Latest: AP source: US to buy additional 100M J&J doses
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!