Business owner raising awareness about organ donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – April is National Donate Life Month and a local business owner in Lexington is hoping to raise awareness about organ donation one glass bottle at a time.
“We lost a brother/son in late 2019 to a tragic accident,” said Lesley Goodaker, owner of Idly Wyld Crafts. “He was only 21 at the time and a UK student.”
Goodaker said the loss of Kyle Landwehr was a difficult time for the family but knowing he was a registered organ donor helped because he was able to pass on life through organ donation.
“After starting my business, I knew I wanted to use that platform to help spread awareness and honor him but, until now, hadn’t had the opportunity,” explained Goodaker.
Goodaker has started collecting standard wine bottles and standard Woodford Reserve bottle to repurpose into handmade wind chimes and bird feeders, to sell through her business Idly Wyld Crafts, with proceeds going directly to the Donate Life initiative.
“Our goal is to launch these items online and in the Local LEX Market in April,” said Goodaker, who is a vendor at the Kentucky Makers Market that recently opened on Southland Drive.
Anyone able to donate bottles can contact Goodaker directly on her Idly Wyld business page HERE or by emailing lagoodaker@gmail.com.
- Advertisement -
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.