Local Lex Market opens helping business owners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a new site in Lexington where you can shop from some 60 local vendors selling a wide variety of things. Local Lex Market held a grand opening Tuesday.

“We are Local Lex Market. We’re a makers market in Lexington on Southland Drive,” said co-owner Karen Gomez. “We are a place where makers can come, bring their items and sell, since a lot of festivals and outdoor things have been canceled.”

Merritt Carbajol, co-owner with Gomez, says they hope to fill the building which can hold up to 200 makers.

“Just supporting local and helping each other through the pandemic, I think that’s what we’ve realized really is important to us,” said Carbajol.

Makala Jones, owner of Sweet Dreamz by Makala, says she started her business making bath bombs at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I had a long time where I had absolutely no sales at all,” said Jones.

Lesley Goodaker, who specializes in personalized home decor, saw a similar start for her business Idly Wyld Crafts, “Did I know it was going to become a pandemic? Absolutely not. And so that obviously posed a lot of challenges to start.”

Now setup at Local Lex Market, the artisans say they hope to raise awareness about their products which range from gourmet food to clothing, home decor and much more.

“There’s something for everyone here,” said Gomez.

You might call it a one-stop shop for your gift needs, artisans call it a blessing.

“It’s going to be a really great opportunity,” said Goodaker.

“I’m just really excited to see where this is going to take me,” added Jones.

“I thank God for this place,” said Tammy Walker, owner of Tammy’s Sweet & Tasty Treats. “I think it’s going to be another stepping stone for a lot of local businesses.”

In addition to the store, the owners say they plan to start creative art classes in the next month or so.

Local Lex Market is still accepting vendors.

You can follow updates on Local Lex Market social media platforms.

Store hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. A ribbon cutting will take place Saturday, March 20 at 12 P.M.

Local Lex Market is located at 439 Southland Drive.