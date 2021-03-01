Perryville American Idol contestant’s audition airs Sunday

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – American Idol has three Kentucky contestants this season.

Sunday, March 7, America gets to meet one of the three, Alyssa Wray.

The 18-year-old is born and raised in Perryville and is a Freshman at Northern Kentucky University.

“I have been singing since I came out of the womb I feel like,” Wray said.

Back in November she got the chance to fly out to California to film her audition for American Idol.

An experience she says was a mix of emotions.

“I was talking to my mom I was like, ‘girl, I don’t know if I can do this,'” Wray said. “I’m not gonna lie, I might have had a few tears during the day just because of nervousness, so it was a ton of pressure. But when I walked in the room, it was kind of lifted off and it was all it was all good.”

Wray, a rising star from the get-go, says she’s never stopped singing once she started, from church, to talents shows, to musicals.

An advertisement on ABC from Idol shows Lionel Richie referencing her and says, “watch Alyssa, from a small town of 800 people.” The ad making the point it doesn’t matter where you come from, there’s stars all over.

 

And you might already recognize her if you’re on Tik Tok. Her account @itsAlyssaWray has nearly 65.7 thousand followers.

Yet, despite performing her whole life, Wray says there’s nothing like auditioning for American Idol.

“Because I’ve gotten to grow I can see myself on a stage singing for so many people, it’s not just a dream, I can see it now, and I didn’t expect that,” she said.

In addition to the growth as singer, she’s done it all during a pandemic, during her first year away from home at college. By the way, she’s majoring in Musical Theatre of course.

“I’m just super blessed that I got to do these crazy things,” she said. “Get on a plane for the first time, sing for huge legends, and I can’t wait for people to see what happens.”

If she gets a Golden Ticket Sunday, she’ll join Garrard County’s Alex Miller in Hollywood.

