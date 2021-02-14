Lancaster musician one of three Kentuckians to make American Idol

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JAN. 31, 2021:

LANCASTER, Ky (WTVQ) – This year, three Kentuckians will be competing for the title of American Idol.

On Sunday, WTVQ ABC 36 spoke with one of the contestants from Lancaster, 17-year-old Alex Miller.

At age 3, Miller started singing and by age 7, he picked up his first guitar.

It wasn’t long after when he began composing hisr own songs.

“When I was a kid, I used to play with Legos all the time and writing a song is like playing with Legos, certain things have to come together to make it sound right,” says Miller.

So far, Miller has played dozens of venues across the state.

As an artist, he believes that performing is about more than being in the spotlight more than the music, it’s an opportunity to bring people together.

“When people are enjoying your music its very therapeutic, it makes you appreciate other people a lot,” explains Miller.

When the chance to audition for American Idol arrived, he couldn’t miss it and performed with an original song.

Miller then moved onto the next audition in San Diego in October, where he was met with lots of other talented contestants.

“It was a little intimidating seeing all of that talent and I just thought I’d throw mine in there wherever it fit and had a great time,” says Miller.

Luckily for Miller, he says he never felt alone at the audition, two other contestants from Kentucky took that big leap of faith with him.

“You got some people who know some places that you know are. You get to relate to people. You don’t feel all alone out there,” says Miller.

While we won’t spoil the premier for you, we will tell you what you can expect from this Southern song writer this year on American Idol.

“I try to put the best music out there as I can and make the best music as I can and that would be the dream come true,” says Miller.

Watch Alex Miller perform on American Idol on February 14 on WTVQ ABC 36.