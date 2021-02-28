Several counties report severe flooding over the weekend

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
5
Photo Courtesy: Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook Page

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – Several counties are reporting severe flooding in their areas and are warning people to “turn around, don’t drown”.

KYTC District 10 released Sunday a list of areas where high waters are taking over and where drivers should take caution.

- Advertisement -


In Clark County, the Road Department reported multiple county road closures due to flooding: Pine Ridge Rd Old, Boonesboro at Casa Landa. 4 mile rd at Sewell Bottom. Red River Rd at Lattimore Ln, Ferry Rd.

Roads Flooding soon according to Clark County Road Department: Jackson Ferry Rd and Howards Creek Rd.

Photo Courtesy: Allen Curtis, Clark County
Photo Courtesy: Clark County Road Department Facebook Page

In Estill County, Emergency Management released a list of road closures for the area due to flooding.

In Knott County, Emergency Management has continued to post video messages with flooding updates.

The Hindman Volunteer Fire Department released photos Saturday of flooded areas in Downtown Hindman, warning that the areas were not safe for travel.

 

Photo Courtesy: Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook Page
Photo Courtesy: Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook Page.
Photo Courtesy: Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook Page
Photo Courtesy: Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook Page

 

Previous articleUPDATE: Suspect car shown in hit-and-run that killed woman
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com