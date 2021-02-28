Several counties report severe flooding over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – Several counties are reporting severe flooding in their areas and are warning people to “turn around, don’t drown”.
KYTC District 10 released Sunday a list of areas where high waters are taking over and where drivers should take caution.
In Clark County, the Road Department reported multiple county road closures due to flooding: Pine Ridge Rd Old, Boonesboro at Casa Landa. 4 mile rd at Sewell Bottom. Red River Rd at Lattimore Ln, Ferry Rd.
Roads Flooding soon according to Clark County Road Department: Jackson Ferry Rd and Howards Creek Rd.
In Estill County, Emergency Management released a list of road closures for the area due to flooding.
In Knott County, Emergency Management has continued to post video messages with flooding updates.
The Hindman Volunteer Fire Department released photos Saturday of flooded areas in Downtown Hindman, warning that the areas were not safe for travel.
