Rural Northeastern Counties still experiencing power outages and blocked roads

Since Feb 10th, northeastern counties like Elliot and Carter County have seen wave after wave of winter impacts.

At this time, there’s still 5400 people without power.

Interim President and CEO with Grayson Rural Electric Bradley Cherry says it’s all hands on deck where they’ve needed to call in reinforcements.

32 crews are spread out over their service area to get things up and running again.

While the company is trying to get to as many people as possible, it’s asking community members to lend a hand.

“We’ve encouraged all of our members and our communities to make sure that they’re checking on these individuals and those that do live on the end of our lines that have been without power for an extended period of time up to 11 days now,” says Cherry.

Clearing the roads in Eastern Kentucky counties hasn’t been easy for road crews either with the mixture of freezing rain ice accumulation and snow fall.

Darold Slone with the transportation cabinet says they still have a lot of work to do considering downed trees and power lines.

“As soon as those power lines are removed we will go in and make a path for our trucks to get through some of those roads that haven’t been touched in a week still have layers of ice on them,” says Slone.

The transportation cabinet says its exploring the option of bringing in emergency contracts to help pick up the debris and dispose of it.