WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews working to restore power are getting some help from a drone.

Licking Valley Rural Electric says the drone can’t do the work but at least can assist with the visual, saving time and lowering risks for workers.

The co-op says as crews have been working on repairs there’s more new outages coming in.

The co-op saying thankfully it got some extra help from other co-ops to try and help the nearly 1500 customers without power in that area.