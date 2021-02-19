State COVID positivity rate back below 7%, hospitalizations under 1,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19 Friday, but said the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.89%.
“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news – but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” said Beshear.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 1,993
New deaths today: 28
Positivity rate: 6.89%
Total deaths: 4,401
Currently hospitalized: 923
Currently in ICU: 265
Currently on ventilator: 131
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each county reported at least 80 new cases. Jefferson County reported 466.
