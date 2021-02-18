I-75 in Rockcastle County creating issues for traffic

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mount Vernon Fire Department says its been busy Thursday morning assisting motorists on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported a semi-crash around 6 A.M. The crash blocked all northbound lanes near the 63 MM for about an hour.

- Advertisement -

https://www.facebook.com/MVFD1/posts/10159008349907954

The Mount Vernon Fire Department says it also assisted a number of semi-trucks that had gotten stuck on I-75 overnight. The department says as crews were assisting, there were a number of close calls with other drivers. If you see emergency crews with their lights on on the side of the road, you’re asked to move over.

The fire department asks that if it’s not an emergency, you stay at home and off the roads.