Fayette COVID numbers lowest since mid-October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County slipped back below 100 Wednesday, falling to the lowest one-day number since mid-October.

The seven-day moving average average also fell to 91.

The county confirmed 72 new cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Thursday. That was the lowest number since Oct. 18.

The county now has recorded 31,444 cases.

According to the department, one new death was reported, bringing the total number of people who have now died from virus-related causes to 219.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities HERE. Learn about how many people the department has vaccinated HERE.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702, July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

5,991, December

6,155, January

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, please follow these guidelines all the time:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.