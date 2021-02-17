Baptist Corbin operating Wednesday, some facilities have delayed opening

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Corbin’s vaccination clinic will be open during normal hours 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at the Corbin Center.
However, those who feel the weather will keep them from keeping an appointment, please call 606.526.4990 to reschedule.
Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce the following delays.
- Baptist Health Cancer Care will open at 9:00 am
- Baptist Health Infusion Clinic will open at 10:00 am
- Baptist Health Wound Care Clinic will open at 10:00 am
- Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) will open at 10:00 am
- Heart Failure Clinic will open at 10:00 am.
The medical facilities are rescheduling appointments with patients individually.