Backpack Blessings partners with Paws 4 The Cause, giving pet friendly backpacks to homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) -One organization is trying to help the homeless prepare for winter weather.

ABC 36 first introduced you to Misty Mondelli, the creator of ‘Backpack Blessings’ in Lexington last month. She collects donations to create backpacks for the homeless and is now partnered up with Paws 4 The Cause.

The partnership is making the backpack donations pet friendly. Inside each backpack, you could find a full size blanket …but also winter boots for dogs and some dog food.

Mondelli says they were able to pass out the largest donation of backpacks Sunday…with 72 bags filled with winter warming items and other essentials.

“You know, we just really got to bless people today” said Mondelli.

Paws 4 the Cause, President Anita Spreitzer says that the need for Backpack Blessings right now is huge and the partnership to give the animals some love and care as well… was just what needed to happen.

“We know there’s a need. The thing is the animals don’t have a voice and the homeless don’t have a voice either so that’s what we’re finding out, it goes hand and hand so we want to help the animals and we want to help the people” said Spreitzer.

Spreitzer also provided some tips for having pets out in the cold.

She said if it’s too cold for you to be outside, then it’s too cold for your pet.

She said it’s best to bring them inside or into a garage or basement area with a heater.

Backpack Blessings now has an Amazon wish list on their Facebook page so you can make specific donations. You can find the link here.

Mondelli added that many homeless are missing winter coats and are in need of warm under garments.

Most Valuable Pets Beaumont will have a donation box for Backpack Blessings starting this week.