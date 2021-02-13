Weather causes changes to trash pick up in Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – The winter weather has also disrupted trash pick up in Mount Sterling.

Rumpke said it is attempting to pick up some trash and recycling it missed last week, but road conditions are preventing drivers to get to everyone.

“Our team is out [Saturday] attempting to service customers that were delayed due to this week’s weather event, but unfortunately, road conditions aren’t allowing us to get to everyone,” said Adam Rumpke, region vice president, Rumpke. “We apologize for this inconvenience, and will collect additional waste from impacted customers next week.”

If you’d like to dump your own trash you can take it to one of the three sites: