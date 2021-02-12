State’s positivity rate below 7%, lowest since Nov. 6

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s positivity rate declined again to 6.95%, the lowest rate since Nov. 6.

“It looks like we’re going to have fewer cases than last week which would give us five straight weeks of declining cases. The positivity rate also continues to decline,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during an Friday afternoon update. “This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction. But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all.”

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, the state reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,440

New deaths today: 42

Positivity rate: 6.95%

Total deaths: 4,253

Currently hospitalized: 1,063

Currently in ICU: 277

Currently on ventilator: 154

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Kenton, Boone and Fayette. Each county reported at least 80 new cases.

The administration continues to listen and work to address vaccine equity. Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced new community partnerships that aim to help remove vaccine barriers.

