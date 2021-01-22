State’s positivity rate lowest since Jan. 2, three dozen deaths recorded

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to the lowest rate since Jan. 2.

“Folks, there’s a pretty simple reason why I think our cases are declining, and that’s that I see you all doing the hard work,” said Gov. Beshear. “I see people wearing masks now more than ever and engaging in social distancing when they can. Keep it up. We are going to beat this virus in 2021. We’ve just got to protect everyone until we get there.”

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the day, he visited Broadbent Arena where 1,200 Jefferson County Public Schools teachers and staff were vaccinated today. Kentucky is among only 19 U.S. states – and is the only state in the region – that continues to prioritize vaccinations for all K-12 staffers.

In addition, Kentucky is the only state with plans to finish the first round of these vaccinations by the end of the first week in February.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,756

New deaths today: 36

Positivity rate: 10.80%

Total deaths: 3,337

Currently hospitalized: 1,561

Currently in ICU: 387

Currently on ventilator: 195

All three hospitalization numbers were down again, continuing a week-long trend that, along with the positivity rate, are key indicatoors of whether the virus is escalating or stabilizing.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Bullitt, Warren and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 95 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 445.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.