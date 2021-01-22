Fayette has another day with more than 200 COVID cases; vaccine wait lists encouraged

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new COVID cases in Fayette County remain in the range of the surge in November, carrying Christmas and New Year’s increases well into January.

Meanwhile, health department officials say frustrations are growing in the community over difficulties in getting enough doses of vaccines from the federal distribution system.

- Advertisement -

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, 237 new cases were confirmed in the county Thursday. That increased the total number of cases to 27,800 since March.

The county reported no new deaths, leaving the number of people lost to virus-related causes at 179.

The department also continued provided vaccines today to first-responders, health care professionals and people over 70 in a clinic at Crossroads Church. The department gives doses as long as they have vaccines.

That’s where frustrations sometimes grow.

“The demand is high which is a good thing. We are concerned about the people who are on the fence or skeptical so now the people who are wanting the vaccine, it’s really disheartening that they can’t get it or there’s not enough to go around, but we are hoping with the regional sites opening soon there’s going to be vaccine getting into more people very quickly,” said Health Department Communications Director Kevin Hall, who called it a “supply problem” that’s impacting the entire state and other states as well.

The department is encouraging people to go to the UK Healthcare and Baptist Lexington web sites and get on waiting lists for when they have vaccines. The same for Meijer’s, which soon will join the vaccine list.

And sign up lists for the state’s regional center s which open Feb. 1 will begin Jan. 28.

The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.