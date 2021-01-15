Weight limit reduced on Lewis County bridge

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reduced the weight limit at a low-water crossing on Simmons Road (CR 1250) over Cabin Creek in Lewis County to three tons as a public safety precaution following an engineering analysis.

The crossing is located on Simmons Road just south of Ray Lane near the road’s intersection with Ribolt Epworth Road.

- Advertisement -

During a statewide load-rating analysis of select steel culverts, Transportation Cabinet bridge preservation engineers determined the reduced weight limit was necessary due to deterioration and insufficient supporting material.

The Transportation Cabinet will work to repair the bridge as soon as possible. The 3-ton weight limit will remain in effect until repairs are made.