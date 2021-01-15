Central Purrk Cat Cafe in Georgetown now open

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Central Purrk Cat Cafe in Georgetown is officially open.
Part coffee shop, part adoption center, the partnership between the Lexington and Scott County Humane Societies allows patrons to come in, grab a coffee – even beer or wine – and relax in a separate cat lounge.
It’s $12 an hour for an hour or $6 for 30 minutes to hang out with an adoptable cat.
Adoptable cats will be spayed or neutered, get their latest vaccines and be microchipped.
The cat cafe also plans to host special events in the future. You can stay up to date with events HERE.
According to the center, there were four adoptions Thursday during their grand opening.
The Central Purrk Cat Cafe is located at 401 Outlet Center Drive. You can read more about the center HERE.
