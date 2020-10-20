Cat Cafe opening in Georgetown thanks to local home builder

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Central Purrk Cat Café will be opening in the next few months at the Georgetown Outlet Mall, thanks to local home builder Haddix Construction.

“Thanks to the generosity of Paul Haddix and Haddix Construction, we’re going to be able to ensure that the cat lounge in the café is going to be built better than we could have ever imagined,” said Jennifer Hoskins co-owner of Central Purrk.

Haddix Construction is donating their services to help build the interior cat lounge which will house adoptable cats.

“We’re glad to be able to help with this project. I think what they’re doing is really neat – providing a new and unique way for homeless cats to find a home,” said Paul Haddix, President & Owner of Haddix Construction.

As we’ve reported, adoptable cats from the Lexington Humane Society and Scott County Humane Society will occupy the cat lounge area of the café, which is a separate, completely enclosed space.

Visitors can reserve time in the cat lounge and the admission fee will be $12 per hour, per person, or $6 for 30 minutes, per person. The cat lounge provides a “free roam” area for homeless cats and allows visitors to see their true personalities in a more realistic environment, in the hopes that they will be adopted into forever homes.

Visitors can take drinks in covered, disposable cups into the cat lounge. No food will be allowed. In addition to specialty coffee drinks and teas, the café will offer beer, wine, and local baked goods and food items from local restaurants.

Central Purrk will also host special events like Yoga with Cats, Trivia Nights, Beer & Wine Tastings, and offer birthday or other party packages. All cats are adoptable directly from the cat café and 100% of the adoption fees will go to the respective humane society. The adoptable cats will be spayed or neutered, up to date on their vaccines and be microchipped.

