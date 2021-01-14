Man charged in shots-fired call that resulted in crash, pursuit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shots fired incident that resulted in a accident that injured one person ad disrupted traffic Thursday afternoon.

Joseph Ivy was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st (3 counts), Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Mischief 3rd (2 counts), Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Trafficking in Marijuana.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the intersection of Tates Creek and Rockbridge for a call of shots fired and a collision. Witnesses told police one of the shooters got out of a wrecked car and fled on foot into a neighborhood, police said.

Following a foot pursuit, officers apprehended Ivy and located a firearm.

The preliminary investigation found Ivy was in a car on Tates Creek Road when he and the occupants of another vehicle exchanged gunfire, police said i a release. Ivy’s car then struck an uninvolved vehicle, causing it to flip.

The second vehicle involved in the shooting fled and has not been located, according to police.

An off-duty Lexington firefighter helped pull the driver of the flipped car from the wreckage, police told a WTVQ reporter at the scene.

At this time, it appears no one was shot during this incident, but the driver of the flipped vehicle suffered minor injuries from the collision. Two houses were also struck by gunfire, police said.

Joseph Ivy is housed in the Fayette County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.