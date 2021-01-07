Over 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 330 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

“We just had two weeks in a row of long weekends and holidays which means that labs were closed certain days, so there might be a little bit of a lag and delay,” said Christina King with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

- Advertisement -

King says the department is working with Lexington Medical Society to plan and execute vaccine clinics that are underway, “Yesterday we got over 1,300 vaccines. So we’re increasing those each week.”

When it comes to vaccine distribution, King says it all depends on when they receive the shipments.

“We can only give the vaccines as quickly as we get them,” said King. “And we don’t know how many that’s going to be until we get them. So, once we ge them, we make sure that we use them all.”

According to King, there are more than 20,000 medical workers in Lexington but the department remains on track with distribution.

“We’re still on Phase 1A which is medical workers. It’s providers from Lexington practices who have not registered to receive doses of the vaccine thru their employer, they’re not associated with a hospital, and they have direct COVID-19 patients,” explained King.

King says they’ve also received a lot of questions from medical professionals wondering when they’ll know they can register for the vaccine clinics, so they’ve now put a link to a notification form on their website.

“They can go on the website, click on that notification form, and fill that out for their entire medical office,” explained King. “And that will register their information with us, so we know they’re interested in getting the vaccine and when we have registration spots open up, we can send that to them and let them know they can go online and register.”

According to the health department, The city has had 24,680 cases and 165 deaths since the outbreak began in March.

Please help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines ALL THE TIME:

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Avoid close contact with others

Wash your hands often

Stay home if you are sick.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department updates COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.