Our Responsibility to Democracy – Statement From UK President

Erica Bivens
UK President Eli Capilouto
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto released a statement to the UK community Thursday morning, after the aftermath of protesters storming the U.S. Capitol last night.

“Yesterday was as unsettling a day for our country as most of us can ever remember. We were reminded anew that violence is never an answer to disagreement. But as a long night began to yield to a new day, we were reminded, too, that fundamental values endure: a belief in free and fair elections, a commitment to the peaceful transfer of power, the foundational idea that the responsibilities of democratic citizenship in our society must prevail,” said Capilouto. “In the successful completion of the Presidential election, we witnessed again the genius of our system of self-governance – our capacity for reflection and our commitment to continual renewal as the part of the project of building a more perfect union.”

You can read more local reaction to the chaos at the U.S. Capitol, HERE. Political leaders in the state also shared statements, HERE.

