Kentucky politicians react to chaos at the capitol in Washington, D.C.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Republican Party and other politicians are condemning the protests.

“Today’s events at the U.S. Capitol are tragic, outrageous and devastating. They are wholly inconsistent with the fundamental values of our constitutional Republic. The United States is an exceptional nation because we resolve our differences peacefully—through the ballot box, the courts and our democratic institutions—not through violence. What is happening at the Capitol is NOT who we are as a nation, it needs to stop NOW. I pray for peace, unity and the brave men and women of the Capitol Hill Police, the Washington DC Police and peaceful protesters in harms way. May God bless our country,” Congressman Andy Barr said.

- Advertisement -

“We denounce the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol today and condemn them in the strongest possible terms. Violence is never acceptable and has no place in our Democracy. The individuals engaged in this criminal behavior are dangerous and destructive and should be held fully accountable. We want to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who are protecting our leaders and pray for a quick and peaceful end to this situation.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown

“At this time, my staff and I are safe and I am in an undisclosed location after evacuating the House floor when protestors made their way inside the Capitol. The outrageous rioting and violence taking place at the Capitol Building is completely unacceptable and not who we are as a nation of law and order. Mob violence is wrong regardless of political affiliation,” Congressman James Comer said.

“Violence is never the answer. As my staff and I safely shelter in place, I am appalled to see Americans storming the Capitol in an effort to disrupt our very foundation of democracy. I believe every voice should be heard, but violent methods fall on deaf ears. I adamantly denounce the violence taking place in Washington, and threatening the lives of innocent individuals. We must maintain law and order in this country,” Congressman Hal Rogers said.

“I wrote a speech today. I was planning to say I fear the chaos of establishing a precedent that Congress can overturn elections. Boy, was I right. Chaos. Anarchy. It’s wrong and un-American. The vote we are about to cast is important. Now more than ever. The question is: Should Congress override the certified results from the states and nullify the states’ right to conduct elections? The vote today is not a protest; the vote today is literally to overturn the election! Voting to overturn state-certified elections would be the opposite of what states’ rights Republicans have always advocated for. This would doom the electoral college forever. It was never intended by our founders that Congress have the power to overturn state-certified elections. My oath to the Constitution doesn’t allow me to disobey the law. I cannot vote to overturn the verdict of the states. Such a vote would be to overturn everything held dear by those of us who support the rights of states in this great system of federalism bequeathed to us by our founders. The electoral college was created to devolve the power of selecting presidential electors to the states. The electoral college is, without question, an inseparable friend to those who believe that every American across our vast country deserves to be heard. If Congress were given the power to overturn the states’ elections . . . what terrible chaos would ensue. Imagine the furor against the electoral college if Congress becomes a forum to overturn states’ electoral college slates. It is one thing to be angry. It is another to focus one’s anger in a constructive way. That hasn’t happened today, to say the least. We simply cannot destroy the Constitution, our laws, and the electoral college in the process. I hope as the nation’s anger cools, we can channel that energy into essential electoral reforms in every state. America is admired around the world for our free elections. We must, we absolutely must, fix this mess and restore confidence and integrity to our elections,” Senator Rand Paul wrote.