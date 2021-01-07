LPD: Car shot at multiple times in traffic was targeted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a car was shot multiple times by someone in another car in traffic on South Broadway on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators say the car that was shot was targeted. Police say it was found with multiple bullet holes shortly after the shooting on Shaker Drive and the people who were inside the car at the time of the shooting were seen walking into a building where the damaged car was parked.
- Advertisement -
Investigators say no one in the car that was shot was hit or injured.
Police say no one who was in the car cooperated with investigators.
The search for the other car involved in the shooting continues.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.