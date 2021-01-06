UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly collision in Knott County

Update: Wednesday, January 6, 2021:
SASSAFRAS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police identified a passenger killed in a collision on KY 15 in the Sassafras community of Knott County late Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say a preliminary investigation shows 32-year old Sasha Hoover, of Whitesburg, was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee that crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding with a 2009 Toyota Tacoma driven by 64-year old Sandra Hammock, of Whitesburg.
KSP says a passenger in Hammock’s pickup truck, 55-year old Georgia Adams, of Isom, died at the scene. Hammock was taken to Hazard A.R.H. and later transferred to UK Hospital in Lexington with serious injuries, according to State Police.
Investigators say Hoover was taken treated and released from Whitesburg A.R.H.
The deadly collision was reconstructed and remains under investigation by Detective Scott Caudill.
Original story from Tuesday, January 5, 2021 below:
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed in a collision near the Knott-Perry County line Tuesday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
KSP says there were two vehicles involved in the deadly collision on KY 15 that happened just before 6:30 p.m.
State Police say the road reopened around 10:00 p.m.