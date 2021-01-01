WATCH: Governor Beshear and First Lady share a “mean tweets” video

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear release a “mean tweets” video to say goodbye to 2020.

If you’re not familiar, “mean tweet” videos are where people, normally those in the public eye, read tweets about themselves that are normally rude or mean in subject.

In the video released by the Governor’s office, it’s a spin on “mean tweets” where the two were asked to read kind messages instead.

But what unfolds in the video is Britainy Beshear reading kind messages and then Gov. Beshear reads slightly less negative ones.

The video is all in good fun, Beshear saying: “Well Britainy, that was incredibly painful, but part of a new year is leaving all the bad in the past and taking all the good and moving forward.”