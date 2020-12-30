Traffic, logging accidents claim three lives in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday was a tragic day in Clay County with a logging accident and a car crash claiming three lives.

At about 1 p.m., a one-car accident on Paw Paw Road in Manchester claimed the life of 36-year-old Clay County resident Amy Barger, according to a statement from Clay County Coroner Jarrod Becknell.

Then at about 7 p.m. according to a post on the Manchester Fire Department Facebook page, first responders were called to assist the Burning Springs Fire Department about “a mile into the mountains” for a logging accident.

Becknell’s release identified the two victims as 35-year-old Lee Gray and his father, 61-year-old Terry Gray, both of Clay County.