LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – People going door-to-door asking for donations for the Laurel County Fire Department likely are scammers, according to the department.

“We recently received notification of someone going door to door in the Cold Hill Community soliciting money for a fundraiser on behalf of the Laurel County Fire Department. This is not the Laurel County Fire Department,” the agency said on its Facebook page

The department went on to explain it sends a mailer to the residents in its districts in the spring soliciting donations. That’s the only time it conducts a fund-raising drive although it will accept donations at anytime.