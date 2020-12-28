Barricaded suspects cause wild afternoon for office workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A relatively routine call about suspicious behavior turned into a wild afternoon for workers in a Lexington office buildings, not to mention some Lexington Police and SWAT team members and visitors to one of the city’s medical complexes.

It started at about 2:15 when officers were sent to the Mt. Tabor Road area on a call about some people acting suspiciously.

As officers arrived in the area, they spotted a car matching one in the cal. The car tried to squeeze between some other cars on Blazer Parkway near Man o’ War as they tried to leave the area. They struck two cars and jumped from their car and ran.

Officers caught one of them and the other two ran into the building at 161 North Eagle Creek Drive across from the Saint Joseph’s Women’s Center.

Officers quickly surrounded the building, preventing escape and brought in more officers to help evacuate workers. Finally at about 4 p.m, SWAT team members entered the building and started going room by room.

By 4:20, they led the two out.

“In the course of the vehicle fleeing from the officers in the area of Man o’ War and Blazer Parkway, the suspect’s vehicle tried to go between a couple cars in traffic and struck those two cars. They then lost control and kind of disabled the vehicle. Then the three suspects bailed out on foot and it was a foot pursuit between the officers and the suspects,” Lt. Ronald Kenton said of how the incident began to play out.

“They caught the first suspect and that was the one transported to the hospital earlier,” he added, noting he thought the suspect had an ankle injury.

“Then the other two subjects ran into this building and barricaded themselves inside the building…I guess once we got inside and narrowed it down to where the suspects were located, we gave them verbal commands to come out and put there hands up and give themselves up and they complied with those demands,” Kenton concluded.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not yet said what charges the men face or whether they are suspects in other possible crimes.