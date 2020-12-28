Fayette records mixed numbers for new weekend COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – New coronavirus cases during the weekend paint a mixed picture of how the disease might be spreading, leaving health experts to monitor conditions closely in the wake of the Christmas holiday weekend and the upcoming New Year’s holiday.

The county recorded 191 positive tests Saturday and 41 Sunday, bringing the total since March to 22,494, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Monday.

The 191 was still below 200, continuing that string, but was in the range of early November when the last surge started climbing toward a peak.

The 41 cases Sunday is the lowest on a day since May.

But it’s unclear whether the numbers are related to the Christmas holiday or actual fluctuations in the spread of the disease.

The county recorded no new deaths linked to the virus, leaving the number lost at 155.

The county has confirmed 5,094 new cases and 22 deaths through the first 27 days of December.

That’s more than all of August, September or October.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

22,000: Dec. 23

21,000: Dec. 15

20,000: Dec. 10

19,000: Dec. 6

18,000: Dec. 2

17,000: Nov. 28

16,000: Nov. 24

15,000: Nov. 20

14,000: Nov. 16

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 451 cases, Dec. 9