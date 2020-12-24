Power outages reported Christmas Eve in eastern Kentucky

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of people in eastern Kentucky spent Christmas Eve without any power as heavy snow moved through the region.
According to the Kentucky Power online outage map, more than 7,000 customers in the eastern part of the state were without electricity just before 10:00 p.m.
The Kentucky Utilities (KU) online outage map showed outages in Harlan, Bell and Clay counties, totaling 445 customers, with more than 300 in Harlan County alone.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also reported numerous trees down, some blocking roads and others knocking down power lines.
Big Sandy RECC reported 1,039 customers without power.
Cumberland Valley RECC listed 891 power outages.
