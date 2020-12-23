‘Snowfighters’ keeping eye on, prepping for potential Christmas Eve storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Highways will activate its northeast Kentucky snowfighters at noon on Christmas Eve to battle an advancing winter storm.

The National Weather Service predicts widespread rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon with temperatures dropping below freezing by nightfall. As much as 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected to blanket the region overnight into Christmas day.

Currently, state highway crews in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties are prepping snow plows and salt trucks. Because the storm is expected to start with rain, no pretreatment with brine will take place as it would wash off roadways before the snow.

Thursday, crews plan to begin 12-hour winter duty shifts at noon to patrol highways, and treat them with salt or clear snowfall as needed. A second shift will report at midnight and work overnight into Christmas day.

While plow crews will work around the clock to clear highways, low temperatures in the teens will likely create slick travel conditions through Friday.

Motorists who must travel should be prepared buckle up, take it slow, and leave a space cushion between vehicles for safe maneuverability. Motorists should also note that with this storm:

Quickly falling temperatures Thursday could cause flash freezing of wet roadways. And, high winds could cause bridges and overpasses to freeze before roadways.

At low temperatures as low as 15 degrees in some areas Thursday night salt is not as effective. Slick spots and snow-covered pavement could remain, even on salt-treated roadways, through Friday.

During winter storm operations, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews work 12-hour shifts using more than 75 snow plows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable. Roadways are treated on a priority basis, with heavily-traveled and emergency routes treated first.

Learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes in each county, online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.

The District 6 snow and ice removal crews will report to duty in the early morning hours Thursday for the next winter weather event for the Northern Kentucky area. Depending on location, crews will report between 6 and 7 a.m. The National Weather Service advises that rain is expected to change to a Christmas Eve morning wintery mix.

District 6 snowfighters will mobilize ahead of the storm to treat state roads and interstates. Crews will focus on bridges, overpasses and higher elevated roadways that would be more prone to freezing. Some accumulation could be seen in the northern Kentucky counties.

District 6 starts out with 31,350 tons of salt each winter season stored in the domes located at the state maintenance facilities. There are 135 trucks available to treat state highways and interstates.

Maintenance crews in KYTC District 6 have responsibility for clearing over 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways in the counties of Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. That equates to 4,670 lane miles all driving lanes from rural state roads to interstate highways. District 6 state maintenance crews are prepared to work to keep roads in the best possible condition during winter weather.

In the Northern Kentucky counties of Boone, Kenton and Campbell, District 6 is responsible for 1,868 lane miles of roadway.

Crews have stockpiled 16,500 tons of salt and over 26,000 gallons of brine for de-icing in the three counties. Seventy-five trucks are available for snow and ice removal three of which will concentrate on the six-mile section of I-75 between Buttermilk Pike and the Brent Spence Bridge that includes the Cut in the Hill.

When snowstorms hit, crews in affected counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat state roadways on a priority basis part of the Transportation Cabinets mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled, such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has a webpage just for snow and ice information. The public can visit http://snowky.ky.gov to learn more about priority routes, access helpful winter weather tips and fact sheets and view informational videos on salt application and snow removal.

In addition, the public can monitor winter operations in real-time on the states interactive traffic system GoKY.ky.gov to find out whats happening on state routes in their local counties.

Every snowstorm is different and presents unique challenges, such as air temperature, pavement temperature, the timing of snowfall and ice. Last winter season, 2019 2020, District 6 crews used 9,900 tons of salt and 1,175 gallons of liquid chloride. No brine was needed for snow and ice events. In all, District 6 spent $3.4 million on equipment, materials and labor.

You are an important part! Safe travel begins with YOU!

Be prepared:

The following measures will help keep motorists safe and prepared:

Put yourself in emergency mode

Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level

Travel only as necessary during major snow events. Its better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment

Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder

Allow time for a slower commute

Winterize vehicles

Supply vehicles with blankets, flashlight and an emergency supply kit

Know before you go. Visit ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel

Eliminate distractions (e.g., operating phone and eating) while driving

Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash

For real-time traffic information, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at http://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or http://facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.