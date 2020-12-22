Five-year-old boy left blind after drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family friend said a little boy is blind for life after a Lexington shooting on Monday. His mother, also shot. The mother’s roommate, Dyana Bowens, talked about how the family’s life is forever changed.

“He didn’t deserve this and now his life is going to be forever changed and for what, for what,” Dyana questioned.

Around 2 A.M. Monday Bowens said her roommate and best friend, Cacy Roberts, woke her up. Roberts said she and her five-year-old son, Malakai, had been shot. Bowens was not injured.

Police said someone drove by and hit their house on Catera Trace, off Old Todds Road in Lexington.

“Out of all of those bullets, one came through the bottom of the window,” said Bowens.

“[The bullet] went in one side of his head and out the other and that same bullet is the one that got lodged in the back of her arm.”

Bowens said she’s looking after Roberts’ three-year-old son, who wasn’t hurt.

Malakai will continue to be in the hospital through Christmas. On Monday, he was in surgery to try to save one of his eyes, but it was unsuccessful.

“And they’re planning on waking him up today and telling him that he’s not going to be able to see,” Bowens explained.

Along with the windows, she said the gunman shot through their front door and Roberts’ car.

“There’s a bullet hole in the trunk,” said Bowens. “The kid’s Christmas presents were in the trunk of the car.”

Bowens said she has no idea who would do this to them or why.

“Neither she nor I have done anything to warrant anything like this,” she said.

“We have bicycles out front, it’s clear that there are children in this house,” said Bowens.

Roberts, who’s without a job, is already looking for a new place to live.

“[Cacy] told me this morning that for now on, whatever bedroom she sleeps in her mattress will be on the floor,” Bowens shared. “She’s never sleeping level to a window again, you know, she’ll be the one near the window, and the kids will be on the other side.”

If you would like to donated, there are GoFundMe accounts set up to help raise money for the family and Malakai.