LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after an overnight shooting.

It happened just after midnight in the 200 block of Catera Trace in Lexington.

- Advertisement -

Police say several shots were fired into the home. A child who was shot has life-threatening injuries. The other victim, who is an adult, has non-life-threatening injuries.

Catera Trace is between Liberty ad Richmond roads off Old Todds Road.

Police say they don’t have information about suspects.