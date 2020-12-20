Lexington’s Ultimate Ninja Athletics gym holds open house Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington gym owner held an open house Sunday in hopes of spreading the word on how people can have fun and stay in shape all while being safe – ninja style.
Ultimate Ninja Athletics was supposed to have its grand opening in March just when the pandemic started.
Owner Brendan Kelly says 10 new families came out Sunday to check out the gym.
Though it’s been tough staying open, he’s been glad to see people reach fitness goals they didn’t think were possible.
“You have levels to everything, so you might start with something smaller, and then you finally get to where you’re jumping to that big thing and you get instant gratification, so that’s been really cool to watch,” Kelly said.
The gym is open to all ages. Kelly says it’s a great way for kids to work off some steam – many of whom have been in the house more than normal.
One mother who visited the gym Sunday agrees. Stefanie Hohensee has a three-year-old who she says has a lot of energy to burn off.
“It’s a great place to run around in a safe environment,” Hohensee said.
Kelly’s appeared on the television show Ultimate Ninja Warriors four times and made it to the finals in Vegas once. He’s also a Guinness World Record holder and boxes for Bar Stool Sports.