Lexington gym owner does 1000 chin-ups at busy intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear says fitness centers can re-open on June 1, with limited capacity. A Lexington man is promoting his gym in an unusual way while he’s waiting to open his doors.

Ultimate Ninja Athletics owner Brendan Kelly is a world record holder, and he’s trying to break another one. He’s attempting to do more than 5,200 chin ups in 24 hours, while also drive business to his gym.

He does 1000 chin ups each Friday at a busy intersection in Lexington and records it live on Facebook.

He said he was set to open his gym two weeks before the shutdown happened.

“So I never actually got it opened, and because of that I that I fell in a lot of grey area,” Kelly said.

He said he didn’t qualify for a lot of government assistance because he didn’t have a payroll yet, and so a dream he says he worked toward for five years was in danger of failing. However, he didn’t let that stop him.

“One thing you can always do in life is take a step back and see how you can improve the situation you’re in,” Kelly said.

He says it’s more than just building a healthy body, but also a healthy mind. Kelly says he enjoys motivating others, and the gym is the perfect place to do so.

“It feeds this mindset because athletics is literally one thing where what you put in is what you get out,” Kelly said.

He says he applies that logic to the everyday situations his clients face.

“Don’t settle,” Kelly said. “Be all that you can be. That’s one of my favorite things – just trying to get people that fire that they need and get them recharged.”

Kelly says he plans to break the record by August 22, and hopes to raise $8,000 in the next month.

