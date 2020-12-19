Fayette COVID cases may have stabilized, holidays raise concern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A week of ‘moderate’ new COVID case numbers suggest Fayette County’s coronavirus surge may be stabilizing, but health leaders worry that could easily reverse with Christmas family gatherings looming.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily report Saturday morning, the county confirmed 155 cases Friday, bringing the total since March to 21,466. The county also recorded three deaths, including one confirmed from November, bri9nging the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 147.

- Advertisement -

Even with the ‘low’ number, the new case totals still are three times July’s daily average and twice the daily numbers in August and much of September, which were considered high at the time.

The county has confirmed 4,063 new cases and 14 deaths through the first 18 days of December.

That’s more than all of August, September or October.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

21,000: Dec. 15

20,000: Dec. 10

19,000: Dec. 6

18,000: Dec. 2

17,000: Nov. 28

16,000: Nov. 24

15,000: Nov. 20

14,000: Nov. 16

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 451 cases, Dec. 9