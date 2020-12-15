Crews prep for weather, advise drivers to plan ahead for morning commute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists state road crews have been busy pre-treating bridges, overpasses and portions of routes within District 7 which covers Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.

The pre-treatment of salt brine helps to melt and prevent ice from forming on road surfaces. The salt-brine is a salt water type treatment. This procedure is a very low cost pro-active approach to address roadway safety concerns.

- Advertisement -

The traveling public should be aware of possible slick areas for the Wednesday morning commute. Black ice can form on previously treated areas. Bridges, overpasses, and ramps typically freeze before surface-level roadways. Low temperatures can create black ice on wet pavement.

Weather information stations across Kentucky provide data to the Transportation Operations Center in Frankfort. The TOC is staffed 24 hours per day, and distributes information to the twelve highway districts across the state.

Plan your route during winter weather:

access links, and apps for the latest traffic and travel information

check weather reports, and adjust your starting time

let others know when to expect you

Visit this link for information about state snow removal efforts: http://snowky.ky.gov