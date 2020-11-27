Governor: Thanksgiving highest day ever for new coronavirus cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- “Alarming”. That’s what Governor Andy Beshear called the number of new coronavirus cases reported over the Thanksgiving holiday, before the surge so many are expecting.

The governor reported 3,870 cases Thursday, the highest number of new cases in a day yet, and 32 deaths. That is the second highest number of newly confirmed deaths.

There were 1,747 new cases reported Friday and four deaths. That makes a total of 171,755 cases and 1,871 deaths in the state with an 8.85% positivity rate.

The governor urged families to do their holiday shopping safely.

“These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when youre shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up, said Gov. Beshear. Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases,” the governor said.

Friday Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,747

New deaths today: 4

Positivity rate: 8.85%

Total deaths: 1,871

Currently hospitalized: 1,714

Currently in ICU: 390

Currently on ventilator: 216

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and McCracken.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 64-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Henderson County; and two women, ages 61 and 83, from Monroe County.

Thursday Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, there were:

New cases: 3,870

New deaths: 32

Positivity rate: 8.94%

Total deaths: 1,867

Currently hospitalized: 1,747

Currently in ICU: 388

Currently on ventilator: 206

Top counties with the most positive cases Thursday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties reported more than 100 cases; Jefferson reported 755.

Those reported lost to the virus Thursday included a 73-year-old man from Barren County; a 66-year-old woman from Bell County; an 84-year-old man from Boone County; an 81-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Calloway County; an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Floyd County; an 89-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Graves County; an 88-year-old woman from Hardin County; an 82-year-old woman from Henderson County; a 100-year-old woman from Hickman County; a 69-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 82 and 95, and an 88-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 63-year-old man from Johnson County; a 92-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man from Lee County; a 91-year-old man from Livingston County; an 88-year-old woman from McCracken County; a 91-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 96-year-old woman and four men, ages 73, 81, 92 and 95, from Pike County; a 75-year-old man from Rockcastle County; an 86-year-old man from Shelby County; and an 84-year-old woman from Warren County.