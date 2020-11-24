Transportation officials share update on Brent Spence Bridge

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
15
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTz0DdmojR0&feature=youtu.be

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Transportation officials gave an update Tuesday on the Brent Spence Bridge repair project.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks joined KYTC Secretary Gray during a video message. They also clarified the basis for a needed companion bridge and provided travelers a reminder of current detours ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

- Advertisement -

While Kentucky is the lead agency for the repair project, Marchbanks says, “We are very pleased to have contributed to the speedy emergency repair that’s very important.”

Sec. Gray said, “The bridge is safe and sound and sturdy. It’s a matter of capacity. And the plan has always been to add a companion bridge to relieve the congestion that’s on the bridge today.”

Gray says while 170,000 vehicles travel over the bridge on a daily basis, the bridge was, “originally planned to take on about 80,000 a day.”

“The Brent Spence Bridge is structurally sound. It’s functionally obsolete because of its design but it is sturdy,” added Marchbanks. “We have been working on the Ohio side of the river since 2015.”

In regards to Thanksgiving travel, Gray said traffic going northbound on I-71 and I-75 is being diverted to I-275 and I-471. The local traffic, at the intersection of 71/75/275, has one lane of access up to Fifth Street. “So what we’re asking is continued patience as we continue working over the holiday on bridge repairs,” said Sec. Gray.

On the Ohio side, Marchbanks says, “What we’re doing in Ohio is encouraging all travelers to use I-275 detour around the greater Cincinnati area.”

Transportation officials say drivers can continue to follow all updates HERE.

Previous articleKentucky Chef spreading holiday joy and giving thanks
Next article‘Shop and Celebrate’ Lexington businesses
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!