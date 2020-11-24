Transportation officials share update on Brent Spence Bridge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Transportation officials gave an update Tuesday on the Brent Spence Bridge repair project.
Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks joined KYTC Secretary Gray during a video message. They also clarified the basis for a needed companion bridge and provided travelers a reminder of current detours ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
While Kentucky is the lead agency for the repair project, Marchbanks says, “We are very pleased to have contributed to the speedy emergency repair that’s very important.”
Sec. Gray said, “The bridge is safe and sound and sturdy. It’s a matter of capacity. And the plan has always been to add a companion bridge to relieve the congestion that’s on the bridge today.”
Gray says while 170,000 vehicles travel over the bridge on a daily basis, the bridge was, “originally planned to take on about 80,000 a day.”
“The Brent Spence Bridge is structurally sound. It’s functionally obsolete because of its design but it is sturdy,” added Marchbanks. “We have been working on the Ohio side of the river since 2015.”
In regards to Thanksgiving travel, Gray said traffic going northbound on I-71 and I-75 is being diverted to I-275 and I-471. The local traffic, at the intersection of 71/75/275, has one lane of access up to Fifth Street. “So what we’re asking is continued patience as we continue working over the holiday on bridge repairs,” said Sec. Gray.
On the Ohio side, Marchbanks says, “What we’re doing in Ohio is encouraging all travelers to use I-275 detour around the greater Cincinnati area.”
Transportation officials say drivers can continue to follow all updates HERE.