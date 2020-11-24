State gets $188,000 in Home Depot data breach deal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky will receive $188,570.63 as its share of a $17.5 million multi-state settlement with Home Depot for a data breach, which exposed the payment card information of approximately 40 million Home Depot consumers nationwide.

The settlement, which was reached with 46 attorneys general, resolves an investigation into the 2014 data breach.

Between April 10, 2014, and Sept 13, 2014, hackers gained access to Home Depot’s network and deployed malware on the company’s self-checkout point-of-sale system.

The malware allowed the hackers to obtain the payment card information of customers who used self-checkout lanes at Home Depot stores throughout the United States.

In addition to the $17.5 million payment to the attorneys general, Home Depot has agreed to implement and maintain a series of data security practices designed to strengthen its information security program and safeguard the personal information of consumers.

Under the settlement, Home Depot agrees to:

Employ a duly qualified Chief Information Security Officer who will report to both the Senior or C-level executives and Board of Directors regarding Home Depots security posture and security risks.

Provide resources necessary to fully implement the companys information security program.

Provide appropriate security awareness and privacy training to all personnel who have access to the companys network or responsibility for the personal information of U.S. consumers.

Employ specific security safeguards with respect to logging and monitoring, access controls, password management, two factor authentication, file integrity monitoring, firewalls, encryption, risk assessments, penetration testing, intrusion detection, and vendor account management.

Undergo a post settlement information security assessment which in part will evaluate its implementation of the agreed upon information security program.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron was joined by attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin in the settlement.

To view a copy of the settlement agreement, click here.