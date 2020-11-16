Federal inspectors fine school district over COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A coronavirus outbreak at a Fayette County Schools bus garage in the first days of the outbreak in March has resulted in a $9,000 fine against the district by the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA).

According to a story in the Lexington Herald-Leader, OSHA ordered the fine against the district’s transportation department after one employee died and 19 became infected with the coronavirus.

As WTVQ ABC 36 reported in May, the school district self-reported the situation to inspectors.

OSHA opened an investigation into the Miles Point school bus garage April 10.

“While we cannot comment on an open investigation, it is important to note that Fayette County Public Schools initiated the Occupational Safety and Health Administration review by self-reporting the loss of our employee,” district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said at the time.

Bus driver Eugenia Higgins Weathers died April 4 after being diagnosed with the virus. The department ended up with 19 employees at Miles Point who tested positive while five were at the district’s Liberty Road garage.

The district shut down both garages for thorough cleaning and other safety steps after the outbreaks, but some employees said they didn’t think the district had done enough to prevent the spread or warn employees of the dangers. The district countered it alerted employees as soon as it became aware and followed the guidance of the state and local health departments.

At the time, Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson issued a detailed statement outlining the steps the district was taking each time it learned of an employee testing positive.