OSHA looking into Fayette schools’ handling of transportation outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Federal worker safety inspectors are looking into about 200 employers nationwide, including the Fayette County School District, to see whether they did enough to protect employees from exposure to the coronavirus.

And the district’s own reporting may have invited the inquiry.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the investigation into the Miles Point school bus garage was opened April 10 by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“While we cannot comment on an open investigation, it is important to note that Fayette County Public Schools initiated the Occupational Safety and Health Administration review by self-reporting the loss of our employee,” district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall told the Herald-Leader Friday.

Bus driver Eugenia Higgins Weathers died April 4 after being diagnosed with the virus. The department ended up with 19 employees at Miles Point who tested positive while five were at the district’s Liberty Road garage.

The district shut down both garages for thorough cleaning and other safety steps after the outbreaks, but some employees said they didn’t think the district had done enough to prevent the spread or warn employees of the dangers.

But district leaders dispute that, saying the district worked with the Fayette County Health Department from the earliest stages on safety steps.